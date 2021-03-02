Things appear to be looking up for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is 3.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $169.95 and a high of $319.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $237.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.93% off its average median price target of $2125.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.53% off the consensus price target high of $2551.70 offered by 57 analysts, but current levels are 85.05% higher than the price target low of $1616.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.69, the stock is -7.17% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.48 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -6.24% off its SMA200. BABA registered 16.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $256.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $270.30.

The stock witnessed a -7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.97%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 252084 employees, a market worth around $660.58B and $99.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.96 and Fwd P/E is 19.97. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.21% and -24.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 57 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 47 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.96 with sales reaching $27.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.10% in year-over-year returns.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

2,759 institutions hold shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), with 6.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 43.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.71B, and float is at 1.88B with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 43.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 87.36 million shares valued at $20.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.23% of the BABA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.66 million shares valued at $14.58 billion to account for 2.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 58.1 million shares representing 2.15% and valued at over $13.52 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 35.29 million with a market value of $8.21 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 1030.50% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 68.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.87% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 40.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.