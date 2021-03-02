Things appear to be looking up for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is 22.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.76 and a high of $44.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.94% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -9.09% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.09, the stock is 8.10% and 14.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.01 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 36.83% off its SMA200. WFC registered -9.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.58.

The stock witnessed a 20.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.73%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $159.23B and $47.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.66% and -16.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $17.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Top Institutional Holders

2,037 institutions hold shares in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), with 4.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 69.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 4.13B with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 69.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 316.37 million shares valued at $9.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the WFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 283.86 million shares valued at $8.57 billion to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 167.36 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $5.05 billion, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 148.43 million with a market value of $4.48 billion.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van Beurden Saul, the company’s Sr. Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Van Beurden Saul bought 60 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $26.18 per share for a total of $1571.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16979.0 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that NOSKI CHARLES H (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $29.53 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20235.0 shares of the WFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, SCHARF CHARLES W (CEO & President) acquired 173,000 shares at an average price of $28.69 for $4.96 million. The insider now directly holds 176,916 shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 25.58% up over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 57.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 46.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.