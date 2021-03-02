Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

321 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 94.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.00% while institutional investors hold 49.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.25M, and float is at 140.66M with Short Float at 13.94%. Institutions hold 29.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.26 million shares valued at $267.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.81% of the SPCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.44 million shares valued at $129.01 million to account for 2.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 3.98 million shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $94.55 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 1.31% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $72.85 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 60.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $62.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.19% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -90.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.14, the stock is -24.40% and 1.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.76 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 58.17% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 55.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.98.

The stock witnessed a -11.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.74%, and is -19.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.29% over the week and 11.93% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $10.14B and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 320.97% and -39.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $1.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9,269.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 521.80% in year-over-year returns.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campagna Jonathan Joseph, the company’s CFO, Treasurer. SEC filings show that Campagna Jonathan Joseph sold 7,827 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $35.89 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Campagna Jonathan Joseph (CFO, Treasurer) sold a total of 56,305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $31.44 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SPCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Ryans James (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $26.43 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 103,346 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE).