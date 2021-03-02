What should you know before buying stock in Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is 278.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $13.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KOPN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -67.27% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -162.86% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.20, the stock is 2.32% and 69.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.59 million and changing 10.05% at the moment leaves the stock 278.22% off its SMA200. KOPN registered 2811.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 503.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.92.

The stock witnessed a 85.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 478.62%, and is -14.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.07% over the week and 19.04% over the month.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $815.21M and $34.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4742.11% and -32.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.60%).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $9.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Kopin Corporation (KOPN), with 15.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.48% while institutional investors hold 23.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.60M, and float is at 69.40M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 18.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 5.53 million shares valued at $13.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.50% of the KOPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.54 million shares valued at $8.6 million to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.24 million shares representing 1.46% and valued at over $3.02 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.87% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $1.81 million.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Kopin Corporation (KOPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLINS MORTON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLLINS MORTON sold 88,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $12.59 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kopin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that COLLINS MORTON (Director) sold a total of 44,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $10.33 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44500.0 shares of the KOPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, COLLINS MORTON (Director) disposed off 32,500 shares at an average price of $10.03 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kopin Corporation (KOPN).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 1002.44% up over the past 12 months. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 86.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.92% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.