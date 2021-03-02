Which Institutions Own Shares In iQIYI Inc. (IQ)?

323 institutions hold shares in iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 2.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 62.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 747.49M, and float is at 237.35M with Short Float at 22.87%. Institutions hold 62.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 38.65 million shares valued at $675.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.71% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 31.84 million shares valued at $556.54 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 25.22 million shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $440.85 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 24.78 million with a market value of $433.17 million.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is 45.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $28.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $25.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $168.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.4% off the consensus price target high of $201.94 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 76.86% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.45, the stock is 4.70% and 20.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 17.04% off its SMA200. IQ registered 13.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.21.

The stock witnessed a 16.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.67%, and is 6.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8889 employees, a market worth around $18.62B and $4.60B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.40% and -9.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.30%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.