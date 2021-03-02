Which Institutions Own Shares In OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)?

284 institutions hold shares in OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), with 268.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.08% while institutional investors hold 50.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 640.76M, and float is at 401.33M with Short Float at 24.28%. Institutions hold 30.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37.63 million shares valued at $148.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.62% of the OPK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.45 million shares valued at $136.08 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 22.87 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $90.33 million, while Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 1.97% of the shares totaling 13.17 million with a market value of $52.03 million.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 18.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.69% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is -10.26% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 15.74% off its SMA200. OPK registered 213.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0333 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2581.

The stock witnessed a -12.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.99%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 5269 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.92 and Fwd P/E is 51.09. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 320.73% and -27.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $498.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 135.90% in year-over-year returns.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $4.77 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 191.87 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $4.00 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 191.37 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $3.18 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 191,071,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 18.47% up over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 4.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.53% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 104.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.76.