Who are the Institutional Holders in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)?

6 institutions hold shares in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), with 12.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.76% while institutional investors hold 0.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.81M, and float is at 41.57M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 0.59% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 70094.0 shares valued at $49346.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.13% of the CSCW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 30055.0 shares valued at $21158.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Securities, LLC which holds 14527.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $10227.0, while Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $7040.0.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) is 29.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSCW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.24% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.24% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -8.82% and 10.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 20.41% off its SMA200. CSCW registered 8.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9327 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6910.

The stock witnessed a 7.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.90%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.46% over the week and 14.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 192.32% and -55.83% from its 52-week high.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.00% this year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.