Who are the Institutional Holders in Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)?

75 institutions hold shares in Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT), with 12.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.16% while institutional investors hold 90.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.23M, and float is at 25.84M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 61.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Requisite Capital Management, LLC with over 2.27 million shares valued at $9.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.95% of the ELVT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.35 million shares valued at $5.4 million to account for 3.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.35 million shares representing 3.54% and valued at over $5.38 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.66% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $4.04 million.

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) is 10.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $4.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELVT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $5.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.25% off the consensus price target high of $5.60 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.41, the stock is 2.75% and 7.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing 8.09% at the moment leaves the stock 59.83% off its SMA200. ELVT registered 33.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2761 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1441.

The stock witnessed a 4.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.12%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) has around 695 employees, a market worth around $170.36M and $465.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.56. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 395.51% and -10.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevate Credit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $96.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greever Scott, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Greever Scott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $4.32 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81292.0 shares.

Elevate Credit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Peterson David Curry (Chief Credit Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $3.20 per share for $3200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36086.0 shares of the ELVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Peterson David Curry (Chief Credit Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $3.20 for $3200.0. The insider now directly holds 36,086 shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT).