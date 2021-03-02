Who are the Institutional Holders in The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)?

412 institutions hold shares in The Middleby Corporation (MIDD), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 112.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.98M, and float is at 54.38M with Short Float at 11.50%. Institutions hold 109.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.91 million shares valued at $632.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the MIDD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 4.78 million shares valued at $615.73 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.56 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $587.34 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 7.26% of the shares totaling 4.04 million with a market value of $520.68 million.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is 23.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.73 and a high of $149.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIDD stock was last observed hovering at around $146.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.91% off its average median price target of $167.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.02% off the consensus price target high of $192.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.8% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $159.32, the stock is 16.46% and 18.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 8.82% at the moment leaves the stock 50.16% off its SMA200. MIDD registered 42.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $118.83.

The stock witnessed a 15.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.50%, and is 16.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) has around 4344 employees, a market worth around $8.76B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.39 and Fwd P/E is 26.40. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.79% and 6.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Middleby Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.41 with sales reaching $702.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nerbonne Robert A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nerbonne Robert A bought 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $68.12 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12900.0 shares.

The Middleby Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Nerbonne Robert A (Director) bought a total of 1,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $64.92 per share for $99983.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10200.0 shares of the MIDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Nerbonne Robert A (Director) acquired 1,750 shares at an average price of $56.88 for $99540.0. The insider now directly holds 8,660 shares of The Middleby Corporation (MIDD).

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that is trading 54.62% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.12% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.46.