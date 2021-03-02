Who are the Institutional Holders in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)?

574 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), with 25.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.23% while institutional investors hold 75.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 600.68M, and float is at 587.14M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 71.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 37.36 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.30% of the TCOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 36.32 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.92 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $705.79 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 19.22 million with a market value of $648.16 million.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 17.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a high of $41.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $39.76, the stock is 8.79% and 14.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 29.79% off its SMA200. TCOM registered 30.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.47.

The stock witnessed a 21.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.29%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 44300 employees, a market worth around $23.66B and $3.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.81% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $766.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 457.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.70% in year-over-year returns.