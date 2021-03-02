Who are the Institutional Holders in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)?

1,067 institutions hold shares in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 93.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.67M, and float is at 160.85M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 92.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.12 million shares valued at $3.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the VRSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.14 million shares valued at $2.73 billion to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 7.06 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $1.47 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 6.84 million with a market value of $1.42 billion.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is -19.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $116.61 and a high of $210.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSK stock was last observed hovering at around $163.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.19% off its average median price target of $195.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.07% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 2.88% higher than the price target low of $172.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.04, the stock is -9.62% and -13.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -9.58% off its SMA200. VRSK registered 7.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $190.64.

The stock witnessed a -10.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.61%, and is -10.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has around 8960 employees, a market worth around $27.27B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.75 and Fwd P/E is 28.24. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.25% and -20.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verisk Analytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.26 with sales reaching $726.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WRIGHT DAVID B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WRIGHT DAVID B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $204.81 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12588.0 shares.

Verisk Analytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Anquillare Mark V (EVP and COO) sold a total of 26,626 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $194.81 per share for $5.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78672.0 shares of the VRSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Grover David J. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 4,447 shares at an average price of $200.31 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 7,764 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 25.51% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.94% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.