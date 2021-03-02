Who is the Top Investor In MP Materials Corp. (MP)?

106 institutions hold shares in MP Materials Corp. (MP), with 42.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.01% while institutional investors hold 78.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.72M, and float is at 41.09M with Short Float at 11.62%. Institutions hold 57.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is QVT Financial LP with over 22.82 million shares valued at $734.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 66.15% of the MP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 9.96 million shares valued at $320.57 million to account for 28.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.83 million shares representing 16.89% and valued at over $187.43 million, while Slate Path Capital, LP holds 11.59% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $128.68 million.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is 43.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $49.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $42.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.17% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.95% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -84.8% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.20, the stock is 23.45% and 34.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.26 million and changing 9.92% at the moment leaves the stock 132.58% off its SMA200. MP registered a gain of 263.78% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.29.

The stock witnessed a 52.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.27%, and is 12.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.95% over the week and 10.89% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $7.89B and $113.18M in sales. Fwd P/E is 192.50. Distance from 52-week low is 372.39% and -6.53% from its 52-week high.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MP Materials Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $43.8M over the same period..