Who is the Top Investor In PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)?

304 institutions hold shares in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), with 24.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.34% while institutional investors hold 99.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.79M, and float is at 95.69M with Short Float at 19.44%. Institutions hold 78.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.95 million shares valued at $120.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.11% of the PBF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.44 million shares valued at $74.11 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.24 million shares representing 6.86% and valued at over $58.52 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $31.96 million.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is 108.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $23.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -270.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.83, the stock is 31.54% and 63.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 73.68% off its SMA200. PBF registered -33.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.72.

The stock witnessed a 56.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.07%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has around 3729 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $15.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 265.27% and -37.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.09 with sales reaching $4.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -544.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.80% in year-over-year returns.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Control Empresarial de Capital, the company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1. SEC filings show that Control Empresarial de Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $6.87 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23.86 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Young C Erik (Chief Financial Officer, SVP) bought a total of 6,893 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $5.69 per share for $39222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7191.0 shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Young C Erik (Chief Financial Officer, SVP) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $5.95 for $89250.0. The insider now directly holds 114,675 shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 17.43% up over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 11.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.