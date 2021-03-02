Who is the Top Investor In VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)?

29 institutions hold shares in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), with 6.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.48% while institutional investors hold 7.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.54M, and float is at 109.05M with Short Float at 4.82%. Institutions hold 7.53% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 9.36 million shares valued at $18.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.61% of the VTGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is VR Adviser, LLC with 9.36 million shares valued at $18.16 million to account for 6.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acuta Capital Partners LLC which holds 7.5 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $14.55 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $14.55 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) is 24.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 51.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is 9.55% and 19.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 141.45% off its SMA200. VTGN registered 370.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 257.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1913.

The stock witnessed a 16.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 202.42%, and is -5.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.25% over the week and 12.59% over the month.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $305.49M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 703.33% and -24.21% from its 52-week high.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $230k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SAXE JON S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SAXE JON S bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $20700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) that is trading 19.93% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.