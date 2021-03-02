Who is the Top Investor In WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)?

20 institutions hold shares in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), with institutional investors hold 1.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.84M, and float is at 7.48M with Short Float at 17.80%. Institutions hold 1.28% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $1.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.74% of the WIMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.9 million to account for 2.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 81115.0 shares representing 1.47% and valued at over $0.47 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.39% of the shares totaling 76611.0 with a market value of $0.44 million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is 69.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -22.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -22.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.78, the stock is -1.20% and 22.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing 17.97% at the moment leaves the stock 43.64% off its SMA200. WIMI registered a gain of 30.75% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.91.

The stock witnessed a 15.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.57%, and is -10.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.51% over the week and 12.36% over the month.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $683.04M and $49.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.96 and Fwd P/E is 54.33. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.16% and -66.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.