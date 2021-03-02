Why General Electric Company (GE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is 21.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.48 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -162.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.11, the stock is 11.37% and 15.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77.72 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 57.38% off its SMA200. GE registered 20.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.06.

The stock witnessed a 18.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.86%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

General Electric Company (GE) has around 174000 employees, a market worth around $116.96B and $79.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.92 and Fwd P/E is 26.43. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.23% and -1.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

General Electric Company (GE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Electric Company (GE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $18.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2400.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

General Electric Company (GE) Top Institutional Holders

2,099 institutions hold shares in General Electric Company (GE), with 21.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 62.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.77B, and float is at 8.75B with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 62.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 681.88 million shares valued at $7.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.78% of the GE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 646.95 million shares valued at $6.99 billion to account for 7.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 566.51 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $6.12 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.48% of the shares totaling 480.79 million with a market value of $5.19 billion.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at General Electric Company (GE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARDEN EDWARD P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARDEN EDWARD P sold 11,586,206 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $6.22 per share for a total of $72.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32.13 million shares.

General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that GARDEN EDWARD P (Director) sold a total of 10,761,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $6.16 per share for $66.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.72 million shares of the GE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, GARDEN EDWARD P (Director) disposed off 1,542,820 shares at an average price of $6.18 for $9.53 million. The insider now directly holds 54,479,379 shares of General Electric Company (GE).

General Electric Company (GE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is 30.95% higher over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 58.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 88.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.02.