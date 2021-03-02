Why One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) is 121.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $9.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.42% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -47.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -153.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.87, the stock is 42.46% and 84.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 37.52% at the moment leaves the stock 207.68% off its SMA200. OSS registered 316.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 251.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.29.

The stock witnessed a 128.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 245.14%, and is 7.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.22% over the week and 15.42% over the month.

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $155.67M and $56.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 177.40 and Fwd P/E is 121.51. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1403.39% and -4.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

One Stop Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $13.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.50% in year-over-year returns.

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), with 5.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.21% while institutional investors hold 42.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.59M, and float is at 11.66M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 29.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.97 million shares valued at $3.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.86% of the OSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Herald Investment Management Ltd with 0.75 million shares valued at $2.98 million to account for 4.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.72 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $2.89 million, while Anfield Capital Management, LLC holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $2.16 million.

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POTASHNER KENNETH F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POTASHNER KENNETH F sold 21,753 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $6.07 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

One Stop Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that POTASHNER KENNETH F (Director) sold a total of 32,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $4.65 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the OSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Messinger Gioia (Director) acquired 760 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $1900.0. The insider now directly holds 760 shares of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS).