Why should you keep an eye on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is 200.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATOS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is -10.43% and 40.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.94 million and changing 4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 16.11% off its SMA200. ATOS registered 135.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6015 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0449.

The stock witnessed a 37.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.53%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.70% over the week and 14.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 277.48% and -43.90% from its 52-week high.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), with 12.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 6.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.57M, and float is at 71.52M with Short Float at 8.06%. Institutions hold 6.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.52 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.72% of the ATOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.49 million shares valued at $0.47 million to account for 0.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.1 million.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.