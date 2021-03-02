Why should you keep an eye on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) is 48.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $19.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLVR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.20, the stock is -3.11% and 13.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -4.56% at the moment leaves the stock 13.85% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.63.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% In the last 1 monthand is -17.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.00% over the week and 13.21% over the month.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $343.07M and $11.39M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.59% and -32.17% from its 52-week high.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Analyst Forecasts

.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.00% while institutional investors hold 12.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.99M, and float is at 19.30M with Short Float at 11.92%. Institutions hold 10.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Farallon Capital Management LLC with over 2.48 million shares valued at $22.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.40% of the CLVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC with 0.41 million shares valued at $3.62 million to account for 2.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tamarack Advisers, LP which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.99% and valued at over $2.67 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $2.2 million.