Will Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is 6.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $6.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHIO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is -17.02% and -6.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -7.44% at the moment leaves the stock 13.20% off its SMA200. PHIO registered -1.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2576 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5617.

The stock witnessed a -6.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.68%, and is -26.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.94% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $24.80M and $0.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.10. Distance from 52-week low is 78.75% and -55.86% from its 52-week high.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), with 198.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 6.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.78M, and float is at 5.76M with Short Float at 14.99%. Institutions hold 5.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gsa Capital Partners Llp with over 0.1 million shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.99% of the PHIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73490.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 67700.0 shares representing 0.66% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 25177.0 with a market value of $67726.0.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dispersyn Gerrit, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dispersyn Gerrit bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16377.0 shares.