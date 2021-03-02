World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Volatility At 4.87%, Should You Add A Position?

323 institutions hold shares in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), with 635.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 111.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.80M, and float is at 46.30M with Short Float at 17.64%. Institutions hold 110.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lindsell Train Limited with over 10.42 million shares valued at $500.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.29% of the WWE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.24 million shares valued at $203.6 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.2 million shares representing 8.99% and valued at over $201.82 million, while Cadian Capital Management, LLC holds 7.37% of the shares totaling 3.44 million with a market value of $165.48 million.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is 9.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.10 and a high of $60.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WWE stock was last observed hovering at around $49.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.1% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -24.98% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.49, the stock is 5.00% and 5.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 6.26% at the moment leaves the stock 17.38% off its SMA200. WWE registered 12.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.51.

The stock witnessed a -7.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.07%, and is 9.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $974.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.54 and Fwd P/E is 25.36. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.38% and -12.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $257.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUNN KEVIN, the company’s Executive Producer & Chief Glo. SEC filings show that DUNN KEVIN sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $44.79 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73811.0 shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Levesque Stephanie (Chief Brand Officer) sold a total of 57,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $39.18 per share for $2.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76324.0 shares of the WWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Levesque Paul (EVP, Global Talent Strategy &) disposed off 7,419 shares at an average price of $45.83 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 81,325 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE).

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is 65.73% higher over the past 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 74.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.18% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.91.