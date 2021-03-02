Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) is 79.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $41.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YALA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.04%.

Currently trading at $25.75, the stock is -15.34% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 18.61% at the moment leaves the stock 56.06% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.50.

The stock witnessed a 4.17% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 145.24%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.72% over the week and 15.26% over the month.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $105.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.92. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.34% and -37.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (143.30%).

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Analyst Forecasts

Yalla Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $41.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 397.10% this year.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Yalla Group Limited (YALA), with institutional investors hold 12.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.23M, and float is at 18.60M with Short Float at 12.26%. Institutions hold 12.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 0.35 million shares valued at $5.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the YALA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.22 million shares valued at $3.14 million to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Penserra Capital Management LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $2.5 million, while Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $2.15 million.