A peek at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT): Who has invested in It?

58 institutions hold shares in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), with 11.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.05% while institutional investors hold 73.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.68M, and float is at 37.50M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 64.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 22NW, LP with over 8.34 million shares valued at $20.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the DRTT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is MAK Capital One LLC with 8.3 million shares valued at $20.5 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 683 Capital Management LLC which holds 7.47 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $18.44 million, while Robecosam AG holds 3.54% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $7.41 million.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) is 20.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $2.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRTT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -86.25% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is 26.53% and 27.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 20.65% at the moment leaves the stock 74.22% off its SMA200. DRTT registered 62.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3359 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9061.

The stock witnessed a 31.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.33%, and is 27.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.84% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) has around 1169 employees, a market worth around $252.35M and $182.51M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 319.72% and 4.56% from its 52-week high.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021..

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Noll Shaun, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Noll Shaun bought 212,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $2.45 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.63 million shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Noll Shaun (10% Owner) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $2.48 per share for $27280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the DRTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Noll Shaun (10% Owner) acquired 311,100 shares at an average price of $3.16 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 7,420,078 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT).

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) that is trading 51.05% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.36% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.