A peek at NewAge Inc. (NBEV): Who has invested in It?

122 institutions hold shares in NewAge Inc. (NBEV), with 3.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.18% while institutional investors hold 22.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.82M, and float is at 95.32M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 21.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.56 million shares valued at $17.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.44% of the NBEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.26 million shares valued at $13.84 million to account for 4.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.61 million shares representing 1.34% and valued at over $4.24 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.22% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $3.87 million.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) is 10.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $4.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is -12.26% and -4.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 23.13% off its SMA200. NBEV registered 41.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1826 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6466.

The stock witnessed a -4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.39%, and is 7.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) has around 934 employees, a market worth around $360.05M and $248.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.63. Profit margin for the company is -40.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.64% and -36.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.50%).

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NewAge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $79.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -345.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.00% in year-over-year returns.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at NewAge Inc. (NBEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kapteyn Reginald, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kapteyn Reginald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $25650.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.