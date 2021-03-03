Analysts suggest Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) could spike 39.88% in a year

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) is 35.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $22.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STIM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.2% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.03, the stock is -13.18% and 0.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -9.13% at the moment leaves the stock 111.39% off its SMA200. STIM registered 411.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 178.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.35.

The stock witnessed a -14.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.87%, and is -14.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.56% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $372.59M and $51.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1102.40% and -32.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.00%).

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neuronetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $14.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.00% in year-over-year returns.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.75% while institutional investors hold 80.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.89M, and float is at 15.06M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 71.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Investor AB with over 1.79 million shares valued at $19.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the STIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P. with 1.25 million shares valued at $13.85 million to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kent Lake Capital, LLC which holds 1.24 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $13.8 million, while Archon Capital Management LLC holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $11.83 million.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sullivan Keith J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sullivan Keith J sold 45,632 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $17.96 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Neuronetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Sullivan Keith J (President and CEO) sold a total of 22,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $18.83 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the STIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW (Sr. VP, GC, CCO and Secretary) disposed off 12,696 shares at an average price of $21.28 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 188,453 shares of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM).