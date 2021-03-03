Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Is Up 8.21% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is 8.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.48 and a high of $15.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $13.97, the stock is 0.84% and 5.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 24.59% off its SMA200. APLE registered 5.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.87.

The stock witnessed a 11.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.49%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $601.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.95. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.83% and -7.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $151.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.20% in year-over-year returns.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Top Institutional Holders

366 institutions hold shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), with 14.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.67% while institutional investors hold 73.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 223.32M, and float is at 218.21M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 68.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.03 million shares valued at $374.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.00% of the APLE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.45 million shares valued at $199.45 million to account for 6.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 10.5 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $135.51 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 7.04 million with a market value of $90.92 million.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KNIGHT GLADE M, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $12.11 per share for a total of $60556.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.23 million shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Clarke Jeanette (SVP Chief Cap. Invest. Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $10.10 per share for $5048.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45119.0 shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, Perkins Elizabeth (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $10.90 for $10895.0. The insider now directly holds 73,985 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -19.50% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -29.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.55% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.