ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Volatility At 7.21%, Should You Add A Position?

21 institutions hold shares in ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO), with 37.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 8.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.32M, and float is at 9.28M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 8.43% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.29 million shares valued at $1.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.08% of the ABIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $0.82 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 87619.0 shares representing 0.94% and valued at over $0.35 million, while Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 46097.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) is 12.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABIO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.52, the stock is -4.80% and 0.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -14.13% off its SMA200. ABIO registered 17.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6370 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4675.

The stock witnessed a 7.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 104.52% and -79.45% from its 52-week high.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARCA biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CONWAY ROBERT E, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that CONWAY ROBERT E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $4.16 per share for a total of $41630.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

ARCA biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that CONWAY ROBERT E (Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $4.28 per share for $21400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ABIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, CONWAY ROBERT E (Chairman of the Board) acquired 3,056 shares at an average price of $4.66 for $14241.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO).