Are we looking at the next big move in Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) is -3.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $5.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRIN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is -21.40% and -13.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -5.80% at the moment leaves the stock 10.10% off its SMA200. MRIN registered 36.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3679 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9320.

The stock witnessed a -9.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.16%, and is -8.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.34% over the week and 13.31% over the month.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $22.25M and $34.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.25% and -65.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.60%).

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $115M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), with 416.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.83% while institutional investors hold 22.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.74M, and float is at 7.04M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 21.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.53 million shares valued at $1.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.56% of the MRIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 3.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.16 million shares representing 2.88% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 52267.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lien Christopher A., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Lien Christopher A. sold 1,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $3595.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Marin Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Lien Christopher A. (CEO) sold a total of 3,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $2.05 per share for $7501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MRIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, CROVITZ L GORDON (Director) disposed off 13,600 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $29477.0. The insider now directly holds 3,380 shares of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN).

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 29.51% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 48.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.34% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 25680.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.