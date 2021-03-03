ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ARR Stock Is Going Next

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) is 13.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.95 and a high of $20.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is 3.31% and 8.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 22.70% off its SMA200. ARR registered -36.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.49.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.05%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.72. Distance from 52-week low is 148.48% and -38.75% from its 52-week high.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $19.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.40% in year-over-year returns.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 58.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.91M, and float is at 63.58M with Short Float at 8.57%. Institutions hold 57.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.48 million shares valued at $123.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.58% of the ARR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.26 million shares valued at $67.53 million to account for 9.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.11 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $22.73 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $15.2 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLLIHAN JOHN P III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOLLIHAN JOHN P III sold 9,721 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $10.79 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39986.0 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Zimmer Jeffrey J (Co-CEO and President) sold a total of 43,216 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $10.57 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, ULM SCOTT (Co-CEO and CIO) disposed off 14,655 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 129,339 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR).

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -72.88% down over the past 12 months. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) is -22.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.87% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.08.