Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Volatility At 7.06%, Should You Add A Position?

209 institutions hold shares in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), with 778.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 102.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.18M, and float is at 55.23M with Short Float at 21.25%. Institutions hold 102.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 9.11 million shares valued at $178.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.72% of the ATRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Maverick Capital Ltd. with 7.32 million shares valued at $143.78 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 6.86 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $134.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.31% of the shares totaling 6.45 million with a market value of $126.7 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) is -13.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $28.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATRA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.28% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -69.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.94, the stock is -8.41% and -12.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 7.05% off its SMA200. ATRA registered 29.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.43.

The stock witnessed a -8.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.20%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 274.78% and -39.93% from its 52-week high.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.96.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koppikar Utpal, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koppikar Utpal sold 1,759 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $20.39 per share for a total of $35866.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Newell Joe (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 3,886 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $20.39 per share for $79236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ATRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Newell Joe (Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $18.84 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 109,555 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA).

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 20.54% up over the past 12 months. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is 105.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.09% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.46.