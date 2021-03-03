AUMN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Now

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) is 5.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is -8.51% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock 52.68% off its SMA200. AUMN registered 211.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8055 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5828.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.67%, and is -5.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 9.85% over the month.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $134.68M and $5.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.00. Distance from 52-week low is 498.80% and -38.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.70%).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Golden Minerals Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $4.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 357.00% year-over-year.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 29.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.23M, and float is at 112.77M with Short Float at 7.67%. Institutions hold 29.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.43 million shares valued at $4.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.34% of the AUMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 1.03 million shares valued at $0.78 million to account for 0.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.54 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $0.33 million.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND sold 1,868,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Golden Minerals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND (10% Owner) sold a total of 195,551 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $0.83 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.87 million shares of the AUMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND (10% Owner) disposed off 231,839 shares at an average price of $0.42 for $97372.0. The insider now directly holds 1,706,435 shares of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 115.90% up over the past 12 months. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 57.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.