Check out this: Atotech Limited (ATC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) is 13.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.04% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.84, the stock is 13.42% and 13.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock 13.42% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.26.

The stock witnessed a N/12.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week.

Atotech Limited (ATC) has around 3862 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $1.18B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.47% and -1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Atotech Limited (ATC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atotech Limited (ATC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

Atotech Limited (ATC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.19M, and float is at 4.37M with Short Float at 0.12%.