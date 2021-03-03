Check out this: Foot Locker Inc. (FL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is 24.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.46 and a high of $54.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $51.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.07% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -35.68% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.20, the stock is -0.57% and 8.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 37.86% off its SMA200. FL registered 49.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.91.

The stock witnessed a 14.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.65%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 15589 employees, a market worth around $5.74B and $7.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.85 and Fwd P/E is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.51% and -8.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $1.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.20% in year-over-year returns.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

470 institutions hold shares in Foot Locker Inc. (FL), with 14.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.55% while institutional investors hold 94.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.40M, and float is at 90.19M with Short Float at 5.71%. Institutions hold 82.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. with over 12.93 million shares valued at $522.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.41% of the FL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.19 million shares valued at $371.82 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.75 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $353.79 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.37% of the shares totaling 7.68 million with a market value of $310.57 million.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETERS LAUREN B, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PETERS LAUREN B sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $45.01 per share for a total of $1.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,581 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $39.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.94 million shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, MCKENNA MATTHEW M (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $39.81 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 20,983 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genesco Inc. (GCO) that is trading 39.64% up over the past 12 months. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is 47.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.85% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.