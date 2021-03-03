CSX Corporation (CSX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 1.55% Change This Year

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.81 and a high of $97.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $92.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $101.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.16% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -48.65% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.16, the stock is 2.23% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 14.58% off its SMA200. CSX registered 30.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.23.

The stock witnessed a 7.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 19300 employees, a market worth around $70.76B and $10.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.60 and Fwd P/E is 18.81. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.88% and -5.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $2.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

1,581 institutions hold shares in CSX Corporation (CSX), with 854k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 76.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 763.00M, and float is at 761.40M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 76.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 70.0 million shares valued at $6.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the CSX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.48 million shares valued at $5.67 billion to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 52.11 million shares representing 6.83% and valued at over $4.73 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 47.7 million with a market value of $4.33 billion.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wallace Mark Kenneth, the company’s EVP – Sales & Marketing. SEC filings show that Wallace Mark Kenneth sold 26,527 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $89.44 per share for a total of $2.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62910.0 shares.

CSX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Goldman Nathan D (EVP & CLO) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $87.23 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63174.0 shares of the CSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Wallace Mark Kenneth (EVP – Sales & Marketing) disposed off 3,986 shares at an average price of $87.57 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 54,607 shares of CSX Corporation (CSX).

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 35.52% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 44.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.82% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.