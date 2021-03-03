Dollar General Corporation (DG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,534 institutions hold shares in Dollar General Corporation (DG), with 485.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 95.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.13M, and float is at 244.50M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 95.10% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.48 million shares valued at $4.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.36% of the DG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.18 million shares valued at $4.03 billion to account for 7.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.57 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $3.7 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 11.28 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -11.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.00 and a high of $225.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $192.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.4% off its average median price target of $240.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.54% off the consensus price target high of $261.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -3.61% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $186.50, the stock is -5.28% and -8.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -7.53% off its SMA200. DG registered 16.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $200.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $207.73.

The stock witnessed a -4.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.45%, and is -4.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 143000 employees, a market worth around $45.62B and $32.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.48 and Fwd P/E is 18.51. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.20% and -17.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.72 with sales reaching $8.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.80% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIOTT ANITA C, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that ELLIOTT ANITA C sold 8,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $209.80 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12498.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Kindy Michael J (EVP, Global Supply Chain) sold a total of 13,895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $203.77 per share for $2.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5145.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, SUNDERLAND STEVEN G (EVP, Store Operations) disposed off 10,236 shares at an average price of $200.03 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 7,854 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 9.03% up over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is 258.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.6% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.