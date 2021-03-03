Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is 32.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $4.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.2% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is 14.10% and 21.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 13.89% at the moment leaves the stock 35.73% off its SMA200. CO registered 21.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1733 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8421.

The stock witnessed a 27.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.48%, and is 12.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) has around 1260 employees, a market worth around $641.13M and $186.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.63. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.70% and 5.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Cord Blood Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $38.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO), with 86.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.43% while institutional investors hold 60.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.70M, and float is at 34.73M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 17.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.91 million shares valued at $14.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.22% of the CO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 0.78 million shares valued at $2.88 million to account for 0.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oasis Management Co Ltd which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $2.69 million, while Man Group PLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $2.3 million.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.