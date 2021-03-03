GoPro Inc. (GPRO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

233 institutions hold shares in GoPro Inc. (GPRO), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 69.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.68M, and float is at 121.10M with Short Float at 11.51%. Institutions hold 68.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.01 million shares valued at $91.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the GPRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP with 10.11 million shares valued at $83.72 million to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.57 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $70.94 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 5.32 million with a market value of $44.05 million.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is -2.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $11.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is -4.09% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 29.75% off its SMA200. GPRO registered 112.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95.

The stock witnessed a -9.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.13%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 758 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $891.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 305.00% and -27.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoPro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $186.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -343.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.40% in year-over-year returns.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woodman Nicholas, the company’s CEO, Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Woodman Nicholas sold 19,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Woodman Nicholas (CEO, Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 153,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $8.01 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, MCGEE BRIAN (EVP, CFO and COO) disposed off 12,591 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 228,681 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading 182.44% up over the past 12 months. Canon Inc. (CAJ) is -15.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.