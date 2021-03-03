Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

240 institutions hold shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), with 9.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.13% while institutional investors hold 94.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.10M, and float is at 140.70M with Short Float at 7.49%. Institutions hold 88.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.79 million shares valued at $95.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.18% of the HLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.85 million shares valued at $58.16 million to account for 9.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 8.9 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $37.4 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 7.89 million with a market value of $33.12 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is 18.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $7.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is 4.44% and 9.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -5.31% at the moment leaves the stock 33.52% off its SMA200. HLX registered -27.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6852 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7116.

The stock witnessed a 21.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.82%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $743.21M and $733.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.04% and -29.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $162.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sparks Scott Andrew, the company’s EVP and COO. SEC filings show that Sparks Scott Andrew sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $3.22 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that KRATZ OWEN E (PRESIDENT & CEO) bought a total of 210,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $1.79 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.07 million shares of the HLX stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading -8.14% down over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 114.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.94% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.16.