Here are the top Institutional holders of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) shares

54 institutions hold shares in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI), with 10.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.30% while institutional investors hold 41.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.52M, and float is at 6.65M with Short Float at 5.77%. Institutions hold 16.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.94 million shares valued at $5.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.61% of the ATXI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.36 million shares valued at $2.15 million to account for 2.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are National Asset Management, Inc. which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $1.0 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.75% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.75 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) is 3.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $12.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATXI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is 3.85% and 2.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 18.92% at the moment leaves the stock -22.16% off its SMA200. ATXI registered -29.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.66.

The stock witnessed a 4.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.65%, and is 25.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.23% over the week and 8.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 116.14% and -50.08% from its 52-week high.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vazzano Joseph Walter, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vazzano Joseph Walter sold 3,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $12.13 per share for a total of $46579.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57412.0 shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Vazzano Joseph Walter (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,889 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $7.94 per share for $14999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61252.0 shares of the ATXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Vazzano Joseph Walter (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $7.99 for $11983.0. The insider now directly holds 59,363 shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI).

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 60.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.15% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.43.