Here are the top Institutional holders of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) shares

187 institutions hold shares in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC), with 5.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 81.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 489.60M, and float is at 257.55M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 80.93% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 45.73 million shares valued at $169.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the ENLC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 33.14 million shares valued at $122.94 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC which holds 18.35 million shares representing 3.74% and valued at over $68.08 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 2.00% of the shares totaling 9.79 million with a market value of $36.33 million.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is 18.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $4.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -47.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.41, the stock is 4.29% and 8.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock 40.57% off its SMA200. ENLC registered 15.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1748 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3870.

The stock witnessed a 13.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.67%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1069 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $3.89B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 401.14% and -8.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $987.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.60% in year-over-year returns.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vann Kyle D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vann Kyle D bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $2.98 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -34.23% down over the past 12 months. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is -18.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.55% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.