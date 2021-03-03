Here is How Fisker Inc. (FSR) has Shown Strength in Fourth-Quarter Earnings

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Fisker Inc. (FSR) report acquired positive momentum. Although the company’s revenues haven’t yet begun going into production, FSR Stock has been gaining order and is moving closer to manufacture.

The company’s revenues were zero for the quarter, which resulted in a $ 12 million loss, or $ 0.05 loss per share. Its cash and cash equivalents amount to more than $901 million, which is enough to continue operating. Since mid-October 2020, Fisker Ocean pre-orders have grown by 400 % per day, with pre-orders reaching 12,467.

It is a well-known fact that Fisker Motors will not formulate its cars directly but will order vehicles from a third-party supplier. By reducing the amount of risk required to inaugurate a large-scale high-tech product by a company without experience with such work, the economic risk associated with such a move diminishes.

FiskerInc (FSR)investors currently consider numbers of pre-orders as the most critical metric. Despite a range of electric vehicle brands to choose from, the Fisker electric vehicle is the clear-cut favorite among consumers. Yet, electric cars’ mass-production right now is less problematic than it used to be ten years ago. There are already assembled electric vehicle batteries and electric vehicle assemblies on the market.

During the year-to-date period, FiskerInc (FSR)shares are up 92.8%, and in the latest trading session, they are up 3.18 % or $0.87 higher. Even so, the year-to-date performance of the stock stands near 177.50% higher.