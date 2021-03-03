Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) is 1.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $33.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.46% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.76% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.69, the stock is -12.35% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -4.33% at the moment leaves the stock 14.44% off its SMA200. HGEN registered 913.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.13.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.43%, and is -5.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 10.79% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 3.89. Distance from 52-week low is 975.38% and -47.89% from its 52-week high.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Humanigen Inc. (HGEN), with 20.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.28% while institutional investors hold 51.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.49M, and float is at 30.83M with Short Float at 7.75%. Institutions hold 30.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Valiant Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.07 million shares valued at $123.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.35% of the HGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.62 million shares valued at $28.27 million to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Think Investments LP which holds 1.34 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $23.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $13.84 million.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOMIS BAY LTD., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NOMIS BAY LTD. sold 14,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $18.65 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.62 million shares.

Humanigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that NOMIS BAY LTD. (10% Owner) sold a total of 30,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $19.18 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.63 million shares of the HGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, NOMIS BAY LTD. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,402 shares at an average price of $19.17 for $46045.0. The insider now directly holds 5,660,140 shares of Humanigen Inc. (HGEN).