Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.23% Upside

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) is 38.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.39 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INOV stock was last observed hovering at around $25.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.23% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.18% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.12, the stock is -3.58% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 12.65% off its SMA200. INOV registered 25.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.29.

The stock witnessed a 2.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.07%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) has around 2371 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $667.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 172.05 and Fwd P/E is 27.45. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.60% and -12.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $174.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV), with 7.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.57% while institutional investors hold 72.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.01M, and float is at 73.67M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 69.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.39 million shares valued at $134.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.60% of the INOV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.39 million shares valued at $116.08 million to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Black Creek Investment Management Inc. which holds 3.84 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $69.82 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $45.81 million.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PULIDO MARK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PULIDO MARK sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $26.39 per share for a total of $2.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Boldt Jonathan R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $22.80 per share for $22709.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the INOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Boldt Jonathan R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.08 for $47700.0. The insider now directly holds 279,405 shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV).

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is 1.27% higher over the past 12 months. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is 19.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.22% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.63.