Is Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) a good stock to buy now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is 64.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $97.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APPS stock was last observed hovering at around $94.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.98% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -43.11% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $93.02, the stock is 15.08% and 39.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 165.90% off its SMA200. APPS registered 1385.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 287.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.06.

The stock witnessed a 62.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.13%, and is 13.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.94% over the week and 11.06% over the month.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $7.29B and $257.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 222.54 and Fwd P/E is 99.38. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2572.99% and -4.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $82.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 387.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 116.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 109.00% in year-over-year returns.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), with 3.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.79% while institutional investors hold 69.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.00M, and float is at 86.08M with Short Float at 2.44%. Institutions hold 67.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.62 million shares valued at $543.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.75% of the APPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.26 million shares valued at $353.9 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.07 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $343.53 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $102.3 million.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WESCH DAVID, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that WESCH DAVID sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $88.23 per share for a total of $2.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Digital Turbine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Rogers Christopher Thomas (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $53.01 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the APPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M (Director) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $40.64 for $8.13 million. The insider now directly holds 390,531 shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS).

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading 0.07% up over the past 12 months. MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) is 22.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.19% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.56.