LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) is 189.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $33.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LFMD stock was last observed hovering at around $21.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.8% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.06% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.88, the stock is -25.49% and 21.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -11.40% at the moment leaves the stock 140.93% off its SMA200. LFMD registered 2760.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 263.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a -9.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.76%, and is -12.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.90% over the week and 16.64% over the month.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $411.40M and $28.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3676.00% and -42.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1383.60%).

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.92M, and float is at 13.00M with Short Float at 3.24%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Monashee Investment Management LLC with over 0.42 million shares valued at $2.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the LFMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC with 0.23 million shares valued at $1.53 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barry Investment Advisors, LLC which holds 83200.0 shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $0.54 million, while Magnus Financial Group LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 47490.0 with a market value of $0.31 million.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times.