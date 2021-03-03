Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Volatility At 8.20%, Should You Add A Position?

295 institutions hold shares in Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 102.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.70M, and float is at 73.21M with Short Float at 6.88%. Institutions hold 100.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.5 million shares valued at $247.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.62% of the MYGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.3 million shares valued at $164.07 million to account for 11.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 6.73 million shares representing 8.95% and valued at over $133.11 million, while Camber Capital Management LP holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $98.88 million.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is 44.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $31.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.23% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.79% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -104.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.63, the stock is -3.79% and 11.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -7.23% at the moment leaves the stock 69.65% off its SMA200. MYGN registered 58.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.80.

The stock witnessed a 3.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.02%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $557.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.27. Profit margin for the company is -35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.85% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myriad Genetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $156.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 116.00% year-over-year.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANCHBURY JERRY S, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that LANCHBURY JERRY S sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $29.71 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Parkinson Paul (EVP Strategy and Innovation) sold a total of 11,824 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76746.0 shares of the MYGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Phanstiel S. Louise (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $16.62 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 66,790 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is 50.14% higher over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is -17.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -54.17% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.81.