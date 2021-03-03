New Big Money Means Fox Corporation (FOX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

492 institutions hold shares in Fox Corporation (FOX), with 234.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.70% while institutional investors hold 99.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 586.91M, and float is at 481.25M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 60.03% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.11 million shares valued at $522.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.07% of the FOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.77 million shares valued at $368.73 million to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.39 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $329.08 million, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 10.27 million with a market value of $296.5 million.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is 24.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.13 and a high of $36.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOX stock was last observed hovering at around $33.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.66% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.88% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -44.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.05, the stock is 15.59% and 19.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 7.97% at the moment leaves the stock 28.87% off its SMA200. FOX registered 13.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.47.

The stock witnessed a 20.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.48%, and is 9.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOX) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $21.16B and $12.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.34. Distance from 52-week low is 88.45% and -2.46% from its 52-week high.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $7.84B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DINH VIET D, the company’s Chief Legal and Policy Officer. SEC filings show that DINH VIET D sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $28.71 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7510.0 shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that NALLEN JOHN (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $25.49 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chairman, CEO) acquired 229,024 shares at an average price of $25.74 for $5.9 million. The insider now directly holds 531,450 shares of Fox Corporation (FOX).