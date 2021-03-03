Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) – The 34.92% Upside Potential Remains

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is 42.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $128.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $73.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.7% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.19% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 24.08% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.33, the stock is -24.88% and -7.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -6.44% at the moment leaves the stock 7.55% off its SMA200. OSTK registered 1027.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.84.

The stock witnessed a -11.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.44%, and is -22.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.47% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1613 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $1.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.99. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2600.79% and -46.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.60%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $584.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 66.10% in year-over-year returns.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), with 494.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 67.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.77M, and float is at 42.11M with Short Float at 8.55%. Institutions hold 67.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 4.31 million shares valued at $206.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the OSTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.55 million shares valued at $170.24 million to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Allianz Asset Management GmbH which holds 3.2 million shares representing 7.49% and valued at over $153.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $147.41 million.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Mark Alan, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Baker Mark Alan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $70.10 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3557.0 shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Corbus Barclay F (Director) sold a total of 2,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $98.01 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48650.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Corbus Barclay F (Director) disposed off 1,680 shares at an average price of $109.01 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 47,983 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 5.05% higher over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 6.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -78.33% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.