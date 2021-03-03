Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is 10.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.58 and a high of $37.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $30.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.52% off the consensus price target high of $33.18 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 5.82% higher than the price target low of $27.65 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.04, the stock is -4.76% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 4.74% off its SMA200. PBA registered -28.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.70.

The stock witnessed a -0.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.31%, and is -6.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.21 and Fwd P/E is 13.56. Distance from 52-week low is 146.12% and -29.66% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

533 institutions hold shares in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 62.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 549.94M, and float is at 549.22M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 61.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 36.23 million shares valued at $857.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.59% of the PBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.69 million shares valued at $394.8 million to account for 3.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 15.94 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $377.09 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 15.81 million with a market value of $374.14 million.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is -18.36% lower over the past 12 months. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is -24.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.22% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.72.