Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PLTK Stock Is Going Next

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -5.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.51 and a high of $36.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $30.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.6% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 9.12% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.99, the stock is -5.23% and -4.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.19% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.29.

The stock witnessed a 2.92% In the last 1 monthand is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $12.48B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 265.40. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.19% and -16.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.60%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 416.19M, and float is at 405.49M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alpha Frontier Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Alpha Frontier Ltd sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $1.66 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316.59 million shares.